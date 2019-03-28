Best of 225 This Week: Rooftop yoga, film festival and more events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Mingle with fellow environmentalists this weekend at a social and art show

Planning on attending the Environmental Film Festival at LSU this weekend? Then don’t miss the pre-festival Sustainability Social and Art Show at Barcadia on Thursday, March 28. Shop vendors like Cypress Hemp and Sky Bright Herbs while listening to a performance by eco-poet Emily Jean. Also check out local artists Ariana Farrar and Sara Scioneaux.

The pre-festival event is 6-9 p.m., kicking off the Environmental Film Festival at LSU, which will continue until Saturday, March 30. The film festival includes a screening of Wasted! The Story of Food Waste followed by a panel discussion and community outreach event.

Barcadia is at 3347 Highland Road.

Get your Thursday evening flow on with rooftop yoga

Reach new heights in your workout with weekly rooftop yoga starting this Thursday, March 28. Join 4Forty Fitness downtown at 440 on Third, Suite 201 B, for a one-hour session at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday on the building’s rooftop terrace. Bring a mat, water and maybe some sunscreen to stretch into the weekend.

Classes are free for members, and $10 for non-member drop-ins.

Jam out in St. Francisville with the Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam

Take a day trip to St. Francisville Saturday, March 30, for the free Tunica Hills Music Festival and Jam. Whether you’re a pro or just starting out, bring your own instrument to jam out with and learn tips from more than 15 performers.

This fest is 10 a.m.-10 p.m. with two stages at the Parker Park in downtown St. Francisville and a third stage at Magnolia Cafe later in the evening.

Take your pup on the Great Rover Road Run

Bring your dog and your running shoes out to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for Hill’s Great Rover Road Run on Saturday, March 30. Dress you and your pup up in your favorite retro-themed costume to win the prize for best dog costume. Runners can sign up for a 1-mile fun run or the full 5k.

Registration is $10 for the 1 mile and $20 for the 5k, and more information on online registration can be found here. Pay $5 to participate in pet trick and costume contests. Funds collected go toward LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine’s Good Samaritan Fund.

The LSU Vet School is at Skip Bertman Drive.

Browse local art and makers this Sunday

Celebrate local artists, musicians and craftsmen every month at the Yard Art: Local Art Showcase Under the Bridge at Brickyard South Bar and Patio. Sunday, March 31, marks this month’s art show, and you won’t want to miss this collection of local vendors.

The show is 4-7 p.m. Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.