Watch a movie under the stars at a BREC park

Bring the kids to an outdoor showing of Space Jam at BREC’s Ben Burge Park Elvin Drive this Friday, July 26. Get there early to play games and participate in other activities at 6:30 p.m. Then settle in on a picnic blanket or lawn chair for the movie starting at dusk.

The park is at 9350 Antigua Drive.

Spend the weekend at Radio Bar’s pop-up arcade

Set your inner kid free at The Radio Bar‘s pop-up arcade this weekend, July 27-28. Try your hand at eight different arcade games like NBA Jam, Centipede, X-Men, Donkey Kong and more, 3-8 p.m. And the pop-up is free, so you can save your cash for a celebratory brew after you crush this game day.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Stretch out this Saturday at Wampold Park

Grab a workout buddy and a yoga mat and head to a yoga class at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park this Saturday, July 27. Ease into a stress-free week with a gentle flow and meditation session for all ages. The class is 4-5 p.m., but stick around after for some post-yoga refreshments.

The class is donation-based, and the recommended donation is $5-10. The park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

Shop local goods and produce at White Star Market’s farmers market

Head over to White Star Market this Sunday, July 28, for its monthly farmers market. Stock up on farm-fresh produce while listening to live music by Christina Ocmand. And check out local makers like O’Neill’s Apiary, JetsamGypsy and more.

The market is noon-4 p.m. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.