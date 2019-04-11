It’s strawberry time this weekend in Ponchatoula

‘Tis the season for strawberry celebrations. Take a day trip to Ponchatoula for the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival this weekend, April 12-14. Listen to live music, chow down on festival grub and don’t miss those strawberries at this free fest.

The festival is at Memorial Park at 301 N. Sixth St. in Ponchatoula.

Mingle this Saturday with fellow lady bosses

Network with local professional women at the Power Pump Girls, Inc.’s free Rise and Grind Pt. 2 event Saturday, April 13. Bring your resume for an expert review at Main Squeeze Juice Co. 9 a.m.-noon, and try a selection of juice while you’re there.

Main Squeeze is at 411 Ben Hur Road.

Learn coffee tips and tricks from expert baristas on Saturday

You don’t have to search far for the perfect pour over at Baton Rouge coffee shops. But after a long week, a Saturday morning coffee in your PJs on the couch is just what the doctor ordered.

Thanks to Reve Coffee Roasters at White Star Market, you won’t have to sacrifice your barista-quality pour over at home. Sign up for its at-home brew class this Saturday, April 13.

The class is 10:30-11:30 a.m. White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Rosé all (Satur)day

Slip into your favorite pink outfit for Martin Wine Cellar’s 5th Annual Rosé Soirée Saturday, April 13. Sip on a glass of rose and munch on cheese pairings from 6-7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Martin Wine Cellar is at 7248 Perkins Road.

Clean out your closet for a vintage-themed party

Dust off your vintage garb and head over to City Bar downtown this Saturday, April 13, for the Thrift Shop Party. If you’re in the midst of spring cleaning, donate your old clothes to the clothing drive for free entry.

Party doors open at 8 p.m. and won’t close until 2 a.m. City Bar is at 333 Third St.