Cloudy with a chance of music and movies Thursday

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair out to North Boulevard Town Square downtown to listen to live music by Molly Taylor and Denton Hatcher starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 7. Catch the showing of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs to follow at 6 p.m.

North Boulevard Town Square is at 222 North Blvd.

Shop and eat at the March Mid City Makers Market

It’s time for this month’s Mid City Makers Market. Shop for locally made jewelry, art, clothing, food products and more while enjoying some of the city’s most delicious food on Saturday, March 9, 4-8 p.m.

Keep an eye out for mac & cheese creations from BouillaBabes and tasty cocktails from The Overpass Merchant at this month’s market.

The Mid City Makers Market is at 541 S Eugene St.

Sweat it out at a free workout class

Spend Saturday morning working off those Mardi Gras calories with a live DJ and a free barre class. The Don’t Stop Just Geaux with Rockin’ Relevés event, hosted by Sweet Baton Rouge and Body Sculpt Barre Studio, will be at The Greens at Perkins Rowe.

Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, with the workout to follow at 10 a.m. More information on registration can be found here.

The event is at 10202 Perkins Rowe.

Volunteer at a lake cleanup on Saturday

Volunteer with BREC and the Knock Knock Children’s Museum at the City Park Lake Clean Up Day Saturday, March 9, 9 a.m.-noon. More information on the event and registration can be found here.

The City Park lake is across from the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, which is located at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Spend your Sunday watching cat videos

Funny internet cat videos are the ultimate distraction, and we’ve all fallen victim at some point or another. So why not watch all of them at once for a good cause? The Manship Theatre is hosting CatVideoFest on Sunday, March 10, 2-3:30 p.m., featuring a compilation of the best internet cat sensations.

Tickets are $6.50 and can be purchased here. Proceeds from the tickets go toward Baton Rouge’s Cat Haven.

The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.