Head to the green Friday for a barbecue at Topgolf

It’s tee time at Topgolf May 31, for the Make-A-Wish Barbecue. Chow down on some tasty barbecue while you practice your golf swing at this event, 4-6 p.m., where Topgolf and Make-A-Wish celebrate their three years of community partnership.

Tickets are $15. Registration is not required and walk-ins are welcome. Top Golf is at 10955 N. Mall Drive.

Get ready for popcorn, movies and music Friday at Baton Rouge Gallery

Movies & Music on the Lawn is back for the summer season starting this Friday, May 31.

Grab a lawn chair or a picnic blanket, and head over to Baton Rouge Gallery to catch Buster Keaton’s Seven Chances with a live, original score by local band Captain Green. Enjoy the movie, music and all-you-can-eat popcorn 8-10 p.m. Check out the other films and musicians lined up for this season here or read our preview on other outdoor movies in the Capital City this summer.

The movie is free for BRG members and $7 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased here. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Feel the Burn for the Bubbly at The Rum House

Bring a yoga mat to The Rum House this Saturday, June 1, for a morning flow session on the patio with Yoga Bliss. Stretch through your post-work-week stress at Burn for the Bubbly 10 a.m.-noon, and follow the class with your choice of bottomless mimosas or bloody marys.

Tickets are $25 and include the class plus your bottomless pick. Tickets can be purchased here. The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Road.

Eat for free at Radio Bar Sunday

Sample food from one of Mid City’s newest additions for free this Sunday, June 2. That’s right, it’s Free Food Sunday at The Radio Bar, and Jed’s Local Louisiana Po’boys will be serving up roast beef and gravy po-boys and house-made chips, 3-6 p.m. Bring a friend and buy a brew to cap off this Sunday night dinner.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Celebrate Barbosa’s Barbeque’s third anniversary

If you’re in the mood for some ‘cue, head to the Overpass Merchant Sunday, June 2, for a Barbosa’s Barbeque & Catering Smoke Out. Get ready for some smoked meat and new cold sides at the pop-up, 5:30-8 p.m. Warm up your brain for some trivia, too, hosted by Let’s Get Quizzical Trivia Nights at 5 p.m.

The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.