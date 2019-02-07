Mid City Makers Market is back this Saturday

It’s time for this month’s Mid City Maker’s Market.

Join Mid City food, drink and art vendors and listen to some live music on the corner of Government and South Eugene streets 4-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9.

Bake with the kids just in time for Valentine’s Day

Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? Bring them over to Giggles for a Valentine’s Day-themed kids cookie decorating class with the help of Cookie Rouge.

Want to stay and help? Parents are welcome, but you’ll need to buy a separate ticket.

Tickets are $25. The event is 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10. Giggles is at 8201 Village Plaza Court, Suite 1-B. Find more information here.

Free Food Sunday at The Radio Bar

Here at 225, we love nothing more than free food and tacos, and The Radio Bar is offering BOTH on Feb. 10 for Free Food Sunday. Check out Dave Remmetter’s chicken mojo tacos from 4-7 p.m.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St., Suite B.

Tea and Chocolate pairings with Red Stick Spice Company

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with the Tea & Chocolate Pairings: Be My Valentine class at Red Stick Spice Company. Learn all about flavor science while sipping tea and tasting sweets with store owner Anne Laiche Milneck.

The class is 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. Red Stick Spice Company is at 660 Jefferson Highway.

Enjoy dinner and a show at Juban’s

Enjoy a Valentine’s dinner and a show at Juban’s Creole Restaurant put on by Red Magnolia Theatre Company on Saturday, Feb. 9. The show is Love Letters by A.R. Gurny (we see what you did there, Red Magnolia).

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Find more information on the menu here.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here. Juban’s is at 3739 Perkins Road.

Listen to Clay Parker and Jodi James with Christy Hays on Saturday

Don’t miss local musicians Clay Parker and Jodi James performing with Christy Hays at Mid City Ballroom on Saturday, Feb. 9. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Online tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. Tickets will be $20 at the door. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 South Acadian Thruway.

Calling all yogis

Stretch away a hectic work week at Yoga in the Galleries at the LSU Museum of Art on Feb. 9. Bring $5 and a yoga mat for a one-hour session of Yoga Nidra at 10:30 a.m.

Go to the fifth floor of the Shaw Center at 100 Lafayette St. to access the museum.