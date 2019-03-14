Fill your Thursdays with live music

Join the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for free live music every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Pointe-Marie Square. Smithfield Fair is this week’s On Pointe performer, and Magpie Cafe will provide tasty drinks and bites on site.

More information on the performance schedule can be found here. The Pointe-Marie Square is at 14200 River Road.

Rock and roll into the weekend at Perkins Rowe

Bring your lawn chairs out to Perkins Rowe to listen to live music at this Thursday’s Rock N Rowe. Carbon Copy will be playing at this free event from 6-9 p.m.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Spend an evening at the stables for a good cause

Enjoy delicious food and drinks at the Sips & Suds fundraiser for McMains Children’s Developmental Center this Thursday. This fundraising event is 6-9:30 p.m. at Live Oak Arabians.

Tickets are $100 for individuals or $185 for couples and can be purchased here. Live Oak Arabians is at 6300 Jefferson Highway.

Make your Friday night dinner plans at Cafe Mimi

Lovers of Cafe Mimi, we’ve got some good news for you. The downtown lunch spot opens for dinner service starting Friday, March 15. Mimi’s will be serving some of those Vietnamese classics you already know and love, and you can also satisfy your Lenten duties with a tray of crawfish.

Cafe Mimi is at 329 Florida St.

Grab some green and your running shoes this Saturday

Kick off your St. Paddy’s Day celebrations with a morning jog at the Wearin’ of the Green 5K Shamrock Run. The run is on Saturday, March 16, 8-9 a.m., and is followed by the Wearin’ of the Green Parade.

Registration is $35 and ends today. More info can be found here. The race starts and ends at Moreau Physical Therapy at 3129 Perkins Road.

Let’s get it ‘OM’ on Sunday

Get that Sunday morning stretch in with a yoga class at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park March 17. Bring a mat or towel to Yoga on the Lakes Baton Rouge’s Let’s Get It OM class from 1-2 p.m.

The class is donation-based and open to all ages. The park is at 901 Stanford Ave.