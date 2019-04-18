Show off your GoT knowledge with a round of trivia on Thursday

We’re thrilled that the Game of Thrones final season is finally out. If you’ve been spending your weekends binging the HBO series, head over to City Bar on Thursday, April 18, for its first Game of Thrones Trivia Night. Grab some friends to form a team, and get to the bar before trivia starts at 10 p.m.

City Bar is at 333 Third St.

Enjoy a Thursday evening flow with a rooftop yoga class

Get in a pre-weekend workout class at 4Forty Fitness‘s Downtown Rooftop Yoga Class this Thursday, April 18. Continue with this yoga series every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 440 on Third St. Get there at 5 p.m. for registration.

The class is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, and tickets can be purchased here.

Check out a traveling art piece on Friday

Art fans, here’s an event for you. “Out There” by performance art duo Princess will debut in Louisiana at Baton Rouge Gallery this Friday, April 19. Traveling from the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the live performance and video album piece starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. BRG is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.

Listen to live music at newly-opened Red Stick Social

Here at 225 Dine, we’re thrilled about Red Stick Social’s recent opening. If you haven’t had a chance to check it out yet, catch its first live music performance by David Borné this Friday, April 19. Borné takes the stage at 10 p.m. Get there early and grab a bite, a drink or play a round of bowling.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Celebrate Earth Day with a yoga class on Saturday

Spend this Earth Day connecting with your inner yogi at White Star Market‘s flow class this Saturday, April 20. Head to the 10:30-11:30 a.m. class hosted by Yoga Path and follow it up with a post-yoga snack from one of White Star’s vendors. Listen to live music by Charles Brooks while you stretch out your weekday stress.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.