Celebrate opening night of ‘Newsies’ at Theatre Baton Rouge

It’s opening night for Theatre Baton Rouge‘s summer musical tomorrow, June 14. This year’s musical is Disney’s Newsies, and the cast will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for its Capital City debut. Can’t make it this Friday? No worries, the show runs until June 30. If you want to know more about the show and who’s in it, check out our Newsie’s preview here.

Tickets range from $19 to $30 and can be purchased here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd.

Jam out with local musicians Friday at Mid City Ballroom

Listen to live music by Mikey Duran & the Nice Dog Band at Mid City Ballroom tomorrow, June 14. Don’t miss this performance at 11 p.m. following special guests Abby Leigh at 9:30 p.m. and Magic Crawfish at 10:15 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10, and you can find more information here. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Learn about gardening and taste fresh veggies with the experts Saturday

Enjoy the fresh air—and some even fresher veggies—at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens‘ Garden Fest this Saturday, June 15. Head out to the garden, 8 a.m.-noon, for a family-fun fest filled with kids activities, tastings, educational sessions and more. Try a fresh omelet by the Louisiana Egg Commission, or sample a bloody mary from Mason’s Grill. Pack your kids’ swimsuits for the water slide, or take them on a hayride. Whatever you do, come prepared with your own gardening questions for the fest’s “Ask the Experts” session.

Tickets are $5, and you can find more information here. The Botanic Gardens are at 4560 Essen Lane.

Prevent bullying through performing arts Saturday

Take the kids to an educational performance by the Lafayette-based Kabuki Dancers Saturday, June 15. This performing arts and education group will be promoting its anti-bullying message through the routine, “Drop the B.E.A.T.” (Bullying Ends After Talking). The dancers will be performing at the Carver Branch of East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries at 2 p.m.

The Carver Branch Library is at 720 Terrace St.

Listen to a local blues favorite at Superior Grill this weekend

Catch The Chris LeBlanc Band performing live at Superior Grill in Mid City this Saturday, June 15. This local rhythm & blues star will be jamming 6:30-10 p.m.

Superior Grill is at 5435 Government St.

Stock up on tomatoes at the farmers market this Saturday

It’s tomato time at the Red Stick Farmers Market this Saturday, June 15. Head to the market for a Tomato Me Crazy weekend, including a “Count the Tomatoes” contest with a $100 gift card to Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar for the winner and a $25 tomato gift basket for the runner up. Guest chef Aaron Andre from Beausoleil will also lead a tomato-themed “Fresh from the Market” cooking demonstration at the Main Street Market at 10 a.m.

The Red Stick Farmers Market is at 501 Main St., 8 a.m.-noon.