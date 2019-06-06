Take the family to an outdoor movie tomorrow night

Catch a free outdoor showing of Disney’s Frozen at Movies on the Plaza this Friday, June 7. Grab the kids and pack a picnic basket and some lawn chairs for the movie starting at 7 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish’s Main Library at Goodwood. Check out the library’s outdoor movie schedule here, or read about other outdoor movie showings in our summer preview here.

The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Perfect your downward dog … while balancing on a paddle board

Test your balancing skills at a paddle board yoga class Friday, June 7, at the University Lakes. It’s BYOB (bring your own board), or you can rent a board from Muddy Water Paddle Company at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park. Paddle out for the class starting at 6 p.m.

The class is $35 with a rented board and $20 with your own board. You can find more information on reservations here. Meet at the park at 901 Stanford Ave. at 5:30 p.m. for board rental.

It’s time for Mid City Makers Market, the June edition

This month’s Mid City Makers Market is coming up this Saturday, June 8. Listen to Michot’s Melody Makers while you shop more than 50 local artists and vendors at the market, 4-8 p.m. If you’re worried about the heat, don’t sweat it. You can stay cool with a drink from Beausoleil Restaurant & Bar, plus the market will provide large fans, misters and shade sails. Be sure to grab dinner from City Pork Deli & Charcuterie and GoYaYa’s Crepes.

Mid City Makers Market is at 541 S. Eugene St.

Don’t miss Playmakers’ ‘Sleeping Beauty’ this weekend

Watch Playmakers of Baton Rouge‘s performance of Sleeping Beauty this weekend, June 8-9, at the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts’ Shaver Theatre. You can see this classic fairytale, with a few extra twists, starting at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $15.75 for kids. Tickets can be purchased here. The Shaver Theatre is in the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.