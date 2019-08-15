Don’t miss this Nashville hot chicken pop-up Friday

It’s hard to imagine anything better than a plate of hot Nashville-style fried chicken and a cold beer to cap off your work week. And this Friday, Aug. 16, Jay Ducote and the Bite and Booze team are bringing just that to the Capital City with their Hot Chicken on a Tin Roof Part III event. Head over to Tin Roof Brewing Co. 6-9 p.m. for the pop-up and live music, and try Tin Roof’s new Double IPA, Santeria. Pay $14 for three pieces of chicken, molasses mustard potato salad, braised greens, a Hawaiian roll and a house-made pickle.

Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Finally, a music festival for the kids

Bring the kids to Knock Knock Children’s Museum for its children’s music festival this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18. Knock Stock, named in honor of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, will include musical performances, ’60s-themed activities, vendors from the Mid City Makers Market, good food and more. The live music lineup also includes a special performance by Chris LeBlanc on Sunday. You can check out the full lineup here.

The festival starts Saturday at 4 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. Sunday’s events start at noon and will continue until 4 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $135 depending on single or multi-day pass and number of family attendees. Families with more than four attendees will pay additional charges per person. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

It’s (almost) tailgating time in the Red Stick

Saturday nights in Death Valley are just around the corner, so it’s time to start prepping your football tailgates. The 17th Annual Taste of Tiger Tailgating this Saturday, Aug. 17, is the perfect place to start. Come out to the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales for an evening full of good eats, cold drinks, live music and tons of vendors with premium tailgating items, thanks to the hosts at 100.7 The Tiger WTGE. And check out our tips on local treats to serve at your tailgate as the prep continues.

Head over from 5-8 p.m., or purchase a VIP ticket for early entry at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$100 and can be purchased here. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

Feel the burn while drinking a brew at Mid Tap

Get in a workout and follow it up with cocktails and appetizers this Saturday, Aug. 17. Head over to Mid Tap, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., for Sip & Sculpt, a barre workout and social hour combo. Join the team at Body Sculpt Barre Studio for a mid-morning sweat session, only to be ruined by all the beer, wings and sliders from Mid Tap’s kitchen.

Mid Tap is at 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd.

Brunch with a side of laughs, anyone?

Head to The Guru this Sunday, Aug. 18, and spend the afternoon with comedian Dan St. Germain at NO SHOW Comedy’s special brunch show. Enjoy brunch bites and laughs 1-3 p.m, and bring your own brews and bubbly if you want a cocktail to round out the weekend.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door, and online tickets can be purchased here. The Guru is at 1857 Government St.