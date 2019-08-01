Here’s your weekly dose of local art

Check out Kimberly Meadowlark’s interactive art exhibit at The Market at Circa 1857 tonight, Aug. 1. Experience the exhibit, listen to live music by Alabaster Stag and enjoy free wine and hors d’oeuvres at the reception, 6-9 p.m. If you can’t make it tonight, no worries. You can still view the exhibit for the rest of the month during the store’s regular hours.

The Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Taste this Tin Roof throwback at Family Friday

Bring the whole family out to Tin Roof Brewing Co. tomorrow, Aug. 2, for Family Friday, 4-9 p.m. This month’s edition will include the usual: games, bounce houses and face painting for the kids, plus live music, food trucks and sweet treats for the whole fam. And this time, there’s a bonus for all you beer lovers: Tin Roof is re-releasing its Turnrow Coriander Ale for the night. Taste this brew in the tap room, available in six-packs, growlers, crowlers and on draft. Baton Rouge Music Studios will provide the tunes, and Rock Paper Taco will serve up the grub.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Celebrate Jason Momoa’s birthday with mimosas—because why not?

Did you know that Jason Momoa turns 40 today? We didn’t either, but the folks at Create Studios have been preparing for this momentous occasion. You can celebrate with them at their Mimosas and Momoa painting workshop tonight, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 3. Enjoy complimentary mimosas while you learn to paint the Momoa portrait of your choosing, 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

It’s time to prep for football season with a Perkins Rowe tailgate

Tailgating season is just a month away, but Perkins Rowe is starting the party a little early. Head over to the development, 2-8 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 3, for the Sweet Baton Rouge Ultimate Tailgate at the Rowe. Enjoy bites from food trucks like Curbside, Rouge-A-Roux’s, Cupcake Allie and Honey Dew Sips and Savory, and listen to music by 2 Domestic 1 Import and DjFrozen. Shop game day collections from more than 15 local vendors.

Squeeze in a workout while you’re out there. Body Sculpt Barre Studio is hosting a class as part of the Rowe’s Don’t Stop Just Geaux workout series. You can sign up for the class here.

Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe.

Win(e)d down for a good cause

This Sunday, Aug. 4, join Nikky Scott with the Yoga Noir Project for its Sunday Wind Down yoga class at 5 p.m. Pay $15 for the 45-minute class plus some wine and light bites to follow. Proceeds from the class will go toward the purchase of feminine hygiene products for homeless women. You can purchase tickets for the class here. Want to contribute but can’t make the class? You can still give through the donation-only option.

The class is at 520 Spain St.