Live After Five. Photo by Raegan Labat

Celebrate music and lyrics at the Third Street Songwriters Festival this weekend

It’s a musician’s paradise in Baton Rouge this weekend with so many live performances and festivals. Don’t miss one of the main events, the Third Street Songwriters Festival, downtown April 5-7.

Join local, regional and national songwriters for panel discussions, performances and critiques hosted across popular venues in downtown Baton Rouge.

More information on the festival, locations and participating songwriters can be found here.

Put on your reading glasses for a literary festival

Literary buffs, we’ve got just the festival for you this weekend. April 5-7, join writers like Jos Charles, Tia Clark, Megan McDowell and Dennis James Sweeney at the Delta Mouth Literary Festival. Catch readings and panel discussions in several Baton Rouge locations throughout the weekend.

More information on events and locations can be found here.

Catch The Chris LeBlanc Band on Thursday

Don’t miss Baton Rouge Blues Festival performer The Chris LeBlanc Band on Thursday, April 4, as part of the “On Pointe” concert series at Pointe-Marie.

Listen to the performance while munching on treats from Magpie Cafe, 6-8 p.m.

Thanks to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, this Thursday evening concert series is free and open to the public.

Live After Five returns this Friday

Take Friday evenings off your calendar because Live After Five is back on Friday, April 5, for the spring season.

Join fellow music lovers at the Galvez Plaza for the Live After Five spring season opener with the Chase Tyler Band. Bring the kids to the GymFit Mobile Adventure setup and to watch performance by GymFit’s Little Circus and Bayou Cirque.

Enjoy the spring weather at this free event, 5-8 p.m. Galvez Plaza is at 200 North Blvd.

Bring the kids to Tin Roof

Kick off your weekend with the kids at Tin Roof Brewing Co.’s Family Friday this Friday, April 5. Grab a beer and some grub from Rock Paper Taco while the kids play on inflatable bounce houses and get their faces painted. Listen to live music and enjoy some Dippin’ Dots 5-9 p.m.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Shop budding artists at The Market at Circa 1857

Support young artists at the University High School Makers Market on Saturday, April 6. Head to The Market at Circa 1857 10 a.m.-3 p.m. for a day filled with art and shopping.

The Market at Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

Don’t miss the fluffiest yoga class ever

Yoga with bunnies? It must be getting close to Easter. Get in the spirit with Bunny Yoga at Yoga Rouge this Saturday, April 6. Pay $25 to downward dog with adoptable bunnies from Magic Happens Rabbit Rescue 2-3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased here. Yoga Rouge is at 3347 Nicholson Drive.