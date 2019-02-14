Celebrate Valentine’s Day at James Linden Hogg’s album release show

Listen to the multi-talented local singer and songwriter James Linden Hogg at his album release performance Thursday, Feb. 14, at the Manship Theatre.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Polly Pry and The Rakers perform at Dyson House Saturday

Check out local bands Polly Pry and The Rakers at the Dyson House Listening Room Saturday, Feb. 16. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased here. The Dyson House is at 7575 Jefferson Highway.

The Revelries + Jester perform this Saturday

Don’t miss The Revelries performing with special guest Jester at the Varsity Theatre Saturday, Feb. 16. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show. Advance tickets can be purchased here. The Varsity Theatre is at 3533 Highland Road.

It’s brunch time at Southern Grind Cofé

Weekend mornings just aren’t the same without brunch, so head over to Southern Grind Cofé this Sunday to get your fix at the Commonplace Pop Up Restaurant’s first pop-up of the year. Brunch is first come, first served—so be sure to get there on time.

Brunch will be served 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. More information on the menu can be found here. Southern Grind Cofé is at 8418 Scotland Ave.

Have a drink for a good cause Sunday

Sip on a brew with the Epilepsy Alliance of Louisiana at The Radio Bar for An Evening for Epilepsy Sunday, Feb. 17. The Big Cheezy food truck will also be there to satisfy your post-drink grilled-cheese cravings.

A $10 donation gets you a drink ticket for any draft beer, house wine or well liquor drink. The event is 4-7 p.m.

The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.