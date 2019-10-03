Best of 225 This Week: Brew at the Zoo, a corn maze and more events in Baton Rouge this weekend

Time to jump on the stand-up paddleboarding trend this Thursday

This Thursday, Oct. 3, 6-7 p.m., try out BREC’s SUP 101, a lesson in stand-up paddleboarding for beginners, with all materials provided. Learn a cool new skill and enjoy some nature at BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park while it’s still warm outside.

Tickets are $10-$12. Milford Wampold Memorial Park is at 901 Stanford Ave.

Get that coffee fix at the pop-up event with Reve and Mercer this Friday

This Friday, Oct. 4, wake up with the Pop-Up (Reve X Mercer) Event, 8 a.m.-noon at Mercer Supply Company in 1010 Nic. There will be lots of caffeine and socialization at the event, so make sure to be there and get a few cups down.

Mercer Supply Company is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Brew at the Zoo promises good times this Friday

The 6th Annual Brew at the Zoo promises beer, live music and lots of fun. Held Friday, Oct. 4, 7-10 p.m. at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, there will be food sampling and other activities all night. VIP tickets are available, and pre-purchased tickets are required for entry.

Ticket prices vary from $20 to $100, depending on the package. Baton Rouge Zoo is at 3601 Thomas Road.

Check out the Corn Maze this Saturday at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

The Corn Maze is going to be popping this Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, there will be a lot of fun-filled activities, from hayrides, ziplining, pumpkin-painting, a petting zoo and more. Plenty of local food vendors will offer options like corndogs, hamburgers and popcorn.

Admission is $10 per person, with a family membership discount for Friends of the Gardens and free for children younger than 3. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

And if you like corn mazes, be sure to check out 225‘s feature on Capital Region corn mazes, originally published in the October issue.

Spooky tacos are now on the menu Tuesdays at Gov’t Taco

The folks at Gov’t Taco in White Star Market are bringing back some Halloween-themed favorites for the season. Each Tuesday in October, Gov’t Taco is featuring a holiday taco that will be available for one day only. Expect to see a vampire-themed taco with chicken-fried flank steak, blood sausage gravy and pickled garlic; another with blackened alligator; and a taco loaded with pepperjack boudin balls and chipotle/pumpkin aioli.

The food stall will highlight each Tuesday’s new taco on Instagram. Gov’t Taco is inside White Star Market at 4624 Government St.

A Disney-themed drag brunch Sunday will give you a touch of whimsy along with bottomless drinks

This Sunday, Oct. 6, London’s Disney Drag Brunch combines Disney with plenty of booze at the Park Pub & Patio. Drag queen London Manchester and company will be giving Disney-themed performances starting at 2 p.m., and there will be a bottomless Cajun-style brunch, with all you can drink mimosas and bloody marys, noon-3 p.m..

The Park Pub & Patio is at 4619 Bennington Ave.

Meet up and make bread in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this Sunday

This Sunday, Oct. 6, feel the knead for charity. At the Pink Mega Challah Bake, held 5:45-7:30 p.m. at The Woman’s Club, there will be a breast cancer awareness panel, along with the opportunity to make your own challah from scratch, in honor of breast cancer awareness month. A wine and cheese buffet will be available along with a challah and dip bar, and all attendees go home with an apron, a swag bag, and two ready-to-bake challahs.

Tickets can be found here, for $25 a person. The Women’s Club is at 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd.