Local corn mazes bring fun for the whole family

At Luckett Farms in October, a slight breeze rustles tall stalks of corn. Children and families wind through the corn field’s narrow rows, the plants towering above their heads. The wispy leaves dance in the air, creating the kind of soundtrack you’ll only hear when surrounded by nature.

For visitors, it seems there isn’t a worry in the world beyond the corn maze and the route to navigate their way out. It’s simple fun that doesn’t require anything but your inner puzzle solver.

Corn mazes pop up during the fall in the Capital Region. They sport new designs each year, ensuring return visitors always get a fresh experience.

Luckett Farms, a community-sustained agriculture farm in St. Francisville, debuted its first maze last year: a 12-acre adventure at Rosedown Plantation. The Luckett family began the annual attraction to share the importance of community-sustained agriculture. Educational stations are set up around the maze, so guests can learn about where their produce comes from. Kacie Luckett, co-owner of the farm, says they hope to have two mazes this year—one focused on Louisiana agriculture and one focused on a “love your neighbor” community theme.

Over in Pine Grove northeast of Denham Springs, Cajun Country Corn Maze is the perfect option for those looking to have the corn scared out of them. The maze is family friendly during the day. But during October nights, part of it turns “haunted.” It features actors in costume, creepy noises, music and special lighting effects.

It might even be frightening enough to make Children of the Corn seem cheesier than it did in 1984.

LUCKETT FARMS

Community-sustained agriculture farm with educational events

What you’ll find: Pumpkin Patch

The drive: 38 miles* (12501 LA Highway 10 in St. Francisville)

The cost: $12 per person; free for kids 2 and younger

More info: luckettfarms.com

CAJUN COUNTRY CORN MAZE

Open fall weekends, with a nighttime haunted maze in October

What you’ll find: Rides, Haunted Attractions

The drive: 35 miles (40833 LA Highway 16 in Pine Grove)

The cost: Admission starts at $9 for kids

More info: cajuncountrycorn.com

LSU AGCENTER CORN MAZE



Zipline, petting zoo, hay rides and more on Saturdays in October

What you’ll find: Pumpkin Patch, Rides, Animals

The drive: Within East Baton Rouge Parish (4560 Essen Lane)

The cost: $10 per person; free for children 3 and younger

More info: lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

MRS. HEATHER’S PUMPKIN & STRAWBERRY PATCH



Has a hay maze instead of a corn maze, plus a zipline, cow milking and more

What you’ll find: Pumpkin Patch, Rides, Animals

The drive: 38 miles (11215 Lees Lane in Hammond)

The cost: $7 for children; free for adults

More info: thfarms.com

Editor’s note: Driving distances calculated from 225’s office on Jefferson Highway.

This article was originally published in the October 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.