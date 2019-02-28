A night for book and beer nerds Thursday

It’s almost time for spring cleaning, and we’ve got the perfect place for you to start. Box up your old books and bring them to The Radio Bar tonight, Feb. 28, for the New South Story Lab‘s fundraiser and book drive benefiting local prisons.

Donate $10 for a drink ticket. The Bookish 2019 fundraiser is 6-8 p.m. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Dance the Latin night away at Mid City Ballroom

Put on your dancing shoes, and salsa all night to music by DJ Davilla for Latin Night at Mid City Ballroom. The DJ will play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, March 1. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Fun Family Friday at Tin Roof

Celebrate the weekend with the family at Tin Roof Brewing Company for Family Friday, March 1. Enjoy live music, tacos from Rock Paper Taco and Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream on the front lawn. Drink a beer while your kids play in the inflatable bounce houses or get their faces painted.

Family Friday is 5-9 p.m. March 1. Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Make Friday a comedy night

If you find yourself needing a good dose of laughter this weekend, catch The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe Improv Comedy Night at Hartley/Vey Theatres Friday, March 1.

The show is 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased here. The Shaw Center is at 100 Lafayette St.

Live performances at KAWD Art Gallery

Immerse yourself in local art this Saturday at the Speak! event hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty at KAWD Art Gallery. Enjoy music, poetry and dance performances while viewing artwork by Kristen “KAWD” Downing. Drinks and complimentary bites will be available at the event.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.