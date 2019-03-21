Best of 225 This Week: Barre brunch, mini flea market and more in Baton Rouge this weekend

It’s festival prep time in Baton Rouge

Start your 3rd Street Songwriters Festival prep early at the Moonshine and Music pre-festival event hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. The pre-fest kicks off on tonight, March 21, at 6 p.m. at Pointe-Marie Square.

Pointe-Marie Square is at 14200 River Road.

Plog your way to a cleaner Government Street

Take your afternoon jog up a notch while beautifying Baton Rouge. Meet at The Radio Bar tonight, March 21, at 5:30 p.m. for The Plogging Olympics. Participants will jog down Government Street and pick up litter as they go. The Radio Bar is offering a free PBR pint afterward, so you won’t want to miss this.

More information on the event can be found here. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.

Shop ’til you drop at mini flea market Saturday

Put on your shopping shoes Saturday, March 23, for the Mid City Mini Flea Market at Create Studios. The market will open at 10 a.m. with bites, sips and goods available until 5 p.m.

Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

Tone your glutes and sip from a Champagne flute

Name a better trio than brunch, booze and barre. We’ll wait.

Can’t think of anything? Then head over to The Rum House Sunday, March 24, for the Boozy Barre Brunch hosted by Body Sculpt Barre Studio.

Enjoy a free barre class followed by a buffet brunch with bottomless mimosas and blood marys 9 a.m.-noon. More information on reservations can be found here.

The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Color your weekend at the Holi Festival

Celebrate spring and soon-to-be sunny skies at the Holi Festival of Baton Rouge Sunday, March 24. Also known as the Indian Festival of Colors, the Holi Festival will be at Repentance Park downtown, 1-4 p.m.

Repentance Park is at 275 South River Road.