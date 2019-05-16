Start your weekend off right with this free yoga class

Spend your Saturday morning stretching and sweating at a free community yoga class at White Star Market. Bring a mat and a water for the hour-long class starting at 10 a.m. Hang out after the class for a late brunch or early lunch at one of White Star’s food vendors. Or grab a coffee from Rêve Coffee Lab to fuel up for your busy Saturday.

White Star Market is at 4624 Government St.

Spend your Saturday at the Mid City Makers Market

You may have noticed that Mid City Makers Market was missing from last weekend’s almost-rained-out Hot Art, Cool Nights event. But don’t worry—you haven’t missed your chance to check out local artists, makers and food vendors. The market is back on the calendar for this Saturday, May 18, 4-8 p.m. Plus, this market will feature live music by Minos the Saint.

Mid City Makers Market is at 541 S. Eugene St.

Watch an outdoor showing of ‘The Princess Bride’ this weekend

Lovers of The Princess Bride: This Saturday, May 18, is your chance to catch an outdoor showing of the classic film at the Ingleside United Methodist Church. Bring picnic blankets and chairs to get comfy while you watch the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

The showing will be moved inside in case of rain. Water and candy will be available for purchase. The church is at 4264 Capitol Heights Ave.

For more summer movies, bookmark 225‘s agenda of outdoor summer flicks.

Listen to live music Saturday night at Red Stick Social

Catch The Revelries live this Saturday, May 18, at Red Stick Social. The band takes the stage 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Get there early to grab a drink and a bite, or hit the bowling lanes upstairs before the show.

Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St.

Enjoy music, food and art with your furry friend for Sunday funday

Bring your pups to BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park for an afternoon of art, live music, food trucks and crafts for all-ages Sunday, May 19. Raise awareness for local dog shelters and adoption agencies at BREC’s Art in the Park: Art Unleashed event, 2-6 p.m.

Grab some grub from food vendors like Fete Au Fete, Taco de Paco, Rouge-a-Roux’s and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream. Wash it down with a cold beer while listening to music by Ship of Fools, Your Mom Band and The Rakers.

BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive.