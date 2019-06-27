Head to the LSU Museum of Art for two new exhibits

Check out two new exhibits opening this Thursday at the LSU Museum of Art. “Adore | Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection” will feature contemporary art jewelry created by Elsie Michie, associate dean of the LSU College of Humanities and Social Sciences. The other exhibit, “Semblance The Public/Private/Shared Self,” will display figurative paintings by three different artists.

Find more information on these exhibits here. Both exhibits run June 27 to Oct. 6. The LSU Museum of Art is at the Shaw Center for the Arts at 100 Lafayette St.

Cool off with a cocktail at The Rum House

Ring in the summer with cocktails and tacos at The Rum House this Saturday, June 29. Head over to the Summer Kick Off Party 11 a.m.-10 p.m. for $3 tacos and $6 cocktails. Enter raffles, play lawn games and listen to live music by The Drew Danzy Band, which will take the stage 6-9 p.m.

The Rum House is at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Make Friday night a pizza night at Southern Craft

Celebrate the end of your work week with pizza and beer at Southern Craft Brewing Co. Stop by the brewery’s tap room before you head home every Friday from 5-9 p.m. to try the stone-fired pizza of the week. See the event page here.

Southern Craft Brewing Co. is at 14141 Airline Highway.

Become a sushi master Saturday at Tsunami

Learn to roll your own sushi at Tsunami Sushi this Saturday, June 29. Bring a fellow sushi-lover to the sushi-making class starting at 11 a.m. Munch on your own creation plus some additional appetizers, and join the class in a sake toast at the end.

The class is $50 per person, and you can find more information here. Tsunami is on the rooftop of the Shaw Center for the Arts building at 100 Lafayette St.

Get a sneak peek of the upcoming Solera restaurant with a paella pop-up

If you haven’t heard yet, Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar owners are opening up a new spot called Solera in the former Marcello’s space. Get a taste of their new Spanish tapas-style venture at Bin 77 during the Solera Paella Pop-Up this Sunday, June 30. Head over to the Perkins Rowe restaurant 1-4 p.m. for all-you-can-eat paella and homemade sangria.

Solera is expected to open in late July. Pop-up tickets are $45 and can be purchased here. Bin 77 is at 10111 Perkins Rowe.