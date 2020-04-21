The act of ordering takeout or delivery from your favorite Baton Rouge restaurants has probably become old hat by now. Throughout the stay-at-home order, we all have developed our routines and easy go-to’s for a lazy weekend or that weeknight when you don’t feel like being in the kitchen anymore.

Now’s the time to expand your options and call up those restaurants and cafes you keep saying you want to try but haven’t gotten around to yet. And with that in mind, we at 225 Dine are scouring social media each week of the dine-in shutdown for lunch and dinner ideas.

Check out some of the delicious picks we’ve found below, and follow along each week as we highlight more flavorful finds from around the Capital City. Also: Don’t forget about our full list of more than 300 area restaurants providing takeout and delivery options right now.

Heather V’s reopens for curbside pickup

Owners of the favorite lunch spot inside The Foyer on Perkins Road are getting in the kitchen again. They announced on Facebook that the full menu will be available Mondays-Fridays for curbside pickup. We’re partial to the ham, fig and Havarti sandwich on a toasted croissant.

We will reopen tomorrow for curbside service. 😊 call ahead 246-8444 and we will bring your food out to your car. We are… Posted by Heather V's Cafe on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Eliza Restaurant & Bar’s dishing out specials like Tuesday’s shrimp and grits

The classy restaurant on Jefferson Highway has been serving daily family meal specials like red beans and rice with cornbread or meatloaf with mashed potatoes. Basically, your comfort food favorites that feed a family of four for $48. Today’s special: shrimp and grits with bacon, served with grilled asparagus, toasted french bread and flourless chocolate cake.

Mid City Beer Garden brings the pub food back on the weekends

For those who missed hanging out at Mid City’s newest and coolest hot spot, Mid City Beer Garden is making it a little easier to get that same feeling at home. Fans can order dishes like the much-loved grilled cheese and tomato-basil soup and add on a crowler or growler of beer to go. Orders can be placed during the temporary Thursday-Saturday business hours.

Maru Bread Co. taking orders for pickup on Saturdays

Maru owner Moeko Glynn has started a routine of posting her menu of artisan breads, chocolate pecan knots, matcha raspberry danishes and more on Mondays. Fans of her baked goods can place their orders for pickup on Saturday and have some fresh pastries and bread for a Sunday brunch—if you can resist munching on them on the drive home.

Want more ideas of restaurants and other takeout/delivery options around Baton Rouge? Read our list of restaurants by neighborhood to find options closest to you. And as always, let us know of any businesses we should add to the list!