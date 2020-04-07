Anyone else have this strong need to get out of the house for anything?

Being cooped up indoors sucks. A lot of us are at the point where going out for essential services—such as grocery shopping or pharmacy pickups—can feel exhilarating. Unfortunately, health officials warn that even those kinds of trips should be extremely limited.

But when you do go out for your weekly or biweekly grocery trip, take a moment to appreciate some of Baton Rouge’s architecture along your drive. You can enjoy the view safely from the comfort of your vehicle—or from a socially distant walk.

If your grocery store is Matherne’s downtown, enjoy: Downtown Baton Rouge

Poor Boy Lloyd’s and Frostop restaurants, born in the ’60s and ’50s, respectively, are just retro enough to remind you of decades long ago.

Continue the blast from the past with a cruise down Third Street, where the historic Watermark Hotel stands tall and the classic Coca-Cola sign casts its glow over Raising Cane’s and Schlittz & Giggles. It’s all in stark contrast to the street’s modern and futuristic Shaw Center for the Arts.

If you’re in a walking mood, head to the levee to stroll the Mississippi riverfront, where you can take in views of the fortress-like Old State Capitol, the USS KIDD and the Sing the River Sculpture, which has been called Baton Rouge’s version of Chicago’s “The Bean.”

And if you’re looking to brush up on downtown architecture, read 225‘s story on the area’s brutalist and modernist designs.

If your grocery store is Walmart on Highland Road and Lee Drive, enjoy: LSU’s historic campus

A nostalgic drive through the LSU campus is the feel-good activity alums and Baton Rouge residents alike need right now. Admire the live oak trees, the historic French House, Parade Grounds, Memorial Tower and the recognizable arches and Italian style of the campus buildings. It will be perfect conversation starters when you Zoom with your old college friends. Plus, you can picture yourself tailgating this fall during happier days. You can even pass by to see Mike the Tiger!

Head over to the North Gates area to catch glimpses of the longtime haunts The Chimes and The Varsity. Hopefully it won’t be too long until your next bar crawl with your pals!

If your grocery store is Rouses on Bluebonnet Boulevard, enjoy: Perkins Rowe

The mixed use development Perkins Rowe will return to being a socializing center once everything opens back up.

For now, a drive through the area—or a careful walk while staying 6 feet away from others—is a good opportunity to take a gander at the palm tree-lined streets, the stylish shops and buildings, or even a tribute to local healthcare heroes. Plus, you can pick up a to-go meal from the neighborhood’s restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

