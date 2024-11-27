Baton Rouge restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2024

‘Twas the day before Thanksgiving, and all through Baton Rouge, the people were looking for somewhere to eat.

This Thanksgiving, what are you thankful for? It might be that your favorite restaurant is open on Turkey Day. Check out our roundup below, and gobble up!

Did we miss a restaurant open on the holiday? Tell us at [email protected].

1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

1717 River Park Blvd., Suite 101

Grab some rustic American cuisine from 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails inside The Queen Baton Rouge. Flatbreads, steak and tacos, oh my! Take a look at the menu online.

Asian Seafood House

11294 Florida Blvd.

Get some of your favorite Asian dishes Thursday at Asian Seafood House. Look at the menu before you go.

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque

10423 Jefferson Highway

Enjoy a three-course traditional Thanksgiving meal at BRQ on Turkey Day. Be sure to reserve your table online.

Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge

4728 Constitution Ave.

Anyone call for a bed and breakfast? Reserve a table at the Crowne Plaza for a Thanksgiving buffet.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

7321 Corporate Blvd.

Fleming’s will have special hours for Thanksgiving. Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving meal, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Reserve online.

The Gregory

150 Third St.

Join The Gregory at the Watermark Baton Rouge hotel for its Thanksgiving day buffet, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out the menu online and reserve your table for the big day.

Jubans Restaurant & Bar

3739 Perkins Road

Jubans is offering a Thanksgiving buffet Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Check out its events page and reserve your table.

La Madeleine

7615 Jefferson Highway

7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 190

Stop by La Madeleine all Thursday morning, 7 a.m.-noon, or pre-order a holiday meal online.

La Mexicana

7034 Siegen Lane

La Mexicana will have adjusted hours for Thanksgiving, but it will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Take a look at some of its menu items ahead of time.

Passé All Day Cafe

101 Saint Ferdinand St.

Grab some of your favorite café delicacies from Passé inside the Origin Hotel, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Look at the menu beforehand and decide what you want to eat for Turkey Day.

Piccadilly

Multiple locations

Piccadilly’s classic Southern buffet will be open on Thanksgiving for adjusted hours, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Find your location and menu online.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Sullivan’s will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Grab your regular menu favorites while you’re there, or if you’re looking for the traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner order from the special holiday menu. Reserve your table online.

Texas de Brazil

10155 Perkins Road, Suite 100

Enjoy the dining menu and regular hours of Texas de Brazil all day long. Look at the steakhouse’s menu before you go.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Go to Tallulah for dinner and half-off specialty cocktails early Thanksgiving evening, and then enjoy live music from Josiah Shillow that night. Now, that’s something to give thanks for.