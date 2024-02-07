Baton Rouge restaurants and bars are hosting Valentine’s events for singles and friends

Break things off with your boo? It doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate Valentine’s Day. Several Baton Rouge restaurants and bars are hosting events themed for singles and friends.

At The Queen Baton Rouge’s Cupid Is Stupid event (Feb. 14, 6-10 p.m.) attendees can enjoy live music, themed food, specialty cocktails—and bring a photo of their ex to put into a burn box. There will be tarot card readings and photo booths. Guests can tell their worst breakup stories, and the worst ones will be crowned the “Cry Me Cupid” King and Queen. And at some point in the night, The Queen team will burn that box.

After always seeing the same events focused on couples, general manager Matthew Shehadi and his team wanted to take a different approach to Valentine’s Day. They decided to create an event focused on singles in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Cupid is Stupid will be held at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails inside The Queen Baton Rouge casino at 1717 River Road. General admission tickets are $20 and VIP tickets are $100, available for purchase on eventbrite.com. VIP guests will have access to the “The Break Up Bar” inside the restaurant’s loft area, where they’ll find an open bar, food and complimentary Cupid is Stupid T-shirts, Shehadi says.

“It’s a little bit more of an elevated experience; it has a lounge feel,” Shehadi says. “Definitely very intimate and quaint and should be a great time.”

Over at Mother’s Bar and Lounge, Power Pump Girls is hosting an event for the girls: Throw Me Somethin’ Sister (Feb. 8, 6-10 p.m.) Power Pump Girls co-founder Sherin Dawud says that she’d noticed so many Valentine’s events but few centered around girls and their friends—it only made sense for her nonprofit to create an event centered around Galentine’s Day.

“Anytime there is a way to bring women together to connect and just do good, we like to capitalize on it,” Dawud says.

Throw Me Somethin’ Sister will have live music, dancing, food, specialty cocktails, speakers and fundraising. It will be held inside Mother’s Bar and Lounge at 143 Third St. General admission tickets are $65 and include dinner, one signature cocktail, activities and a gift. “BFF Tickets” are $110 and include dinner for two, two signature cocktails, activities and two gifts. Guests can purchase tickets at eventbrite.com or at the door on event day.

“Our hope is that this year, we really pull out all the stops and surprises,” says Power Pump Girls co-founder Raina Vallot. “Just leave all the women there feeling like it was a memorable night. That they have met a new friend or just found something that they can really connect with and found purpose.”

More singles and Galentine’s events around town

• Downtown bar 13 Social is hosting an anti-Valentine’s Day party, Not Today Cupid (Feb. 14). The bar will serve $7 martinis, $6 wine and $5 seltzers. Attendees can register here. 13 Social is at 350 Third St.

• Uncle Earl’s Bar is hosting a Galentine’s event (Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.) with specialty cocktails and a “Girl Dinner” catered by Caterie and Caroline’s Cookies. The event will have pop-ups from different local shops, and Uncle Earl’s will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Flower Fest. Uncle Earl’s Bar is at 3753 Perkins Road.

• Tin Roof Brewing Co. is hosting Singled Out Speed Dating Night (Feb. 8, 6 p.m.), where attendees can mingle over 2-minute dates. Walk-ins are welcome–find details here. Tin Roof Brewing Co. is at 1624 Wyoming St.

Know of another singles event? Tell us at [email protected].