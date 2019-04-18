Families all around Baton Rouge will be stuffing baskets with sweet treats, salty snacks and bunny-themed trinkets to exchange this Easter Sunday, April 21.
Here in the Capital City, we love to support our local businesses. But for some of us, a quick trip to Target to gather all the chocolate bunnies, colored marshmallows and other Easter essentials is about all we can manage during this busy pre-summer season.
Finding local goods is not as hard as you might think, though. We’ve put together a handy list of Baton Rouge treats to include in your Easter baskets for a fun, Louisiana twist on this holiday tradition.
Tredici Bakery’s bunny macarons
Hop to Tredici Bakery at 5078 Capitol Heights Ave. for these festive macarons.
Bunny macarons are here! 🐰💕Starting the week of Easter we will have these cuties in the case. If you would like to order please give us a few days notice. . . . . #macarons #bunny #easter #tredicibakery #fromscratch #love #sweet #instagood #instafood #picoftheday #louisiana #bakery #baker #lovefood #lovewhatyoudo
Gourmet Girls’ hand-painted cookies
Pick up an Easter cookie set from Gourmet Girls at 1660 Lobdell Ave. It comes with two egg, butterfly or bunny hand-painted cookies wrapped in a basket-ready bunny bag.
Brew Ha-Ha’s Easter-themed treats
Brew Ha-Ha! at 711 Jefferson Highway is serving up perfect bite-sized treats Easter-themed puff pops, cake balls and more.
Ambrosia Bakery’s assortment of Easter treats
The Ambrosia Bakery & Deli at 8546 Siegen Lane meets all your Easter needs with its springtime cakes, cookies and petit fours. Wrap up an Easter egg petit four or a decorated cookie to put in your baskets.
It's getting close to Easter and we have some delicious sweets and treats to choose from! Easter Egg petit fours, beautifully decorated cakes and much more! #HopOnOver Order online at ambrosiabakery.com . . . #HappyEaster #AmbrosiaBakery #eatmorecake #SweetTooth #meltinyourmouth
Cupcake Allie’s pastel-hued cupcakes
Cupcake Allie at 5251 Nicholson Drive has cupcakes on cupcakes to fill your baskets. Forgo the overdone Peeps marshmallow candies for these Peeps-inspired cupcakes instead, or add a vanilla cupcake topped with robin’s egg malt balls.
You either love #peeps or ya hate em !! But everyone loves our Peeps inspired cupcakes and we will have these popular Easter favorites in the bakery from now until Easter 🐣!! . . . . . #cupcake #cupcakes #bakedfreshdaily #bakerylife #flavors #smallcakesbigpersonality #wearebr #gobr #thatlacommunity #yummy #instagood #cupcakestagram #cupcakeallie #easter #peeps
