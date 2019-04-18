Families all around Baton Rouge will be stuffing baskets with sweet treats, salty snacks and bunny-themed trinkets to exchange this Easter Sunday, April 21.

Here in the Capital City, we love to support our local businesses. But for some of us, a quick trip to Target to gather all the chocolate bunnies, colored marshmallows and other Easter essentials is about all we can manage during this busy pre-summer season.

Finding local goods is not as hard as you might think, though. We’ve put together a handy list of Baton Rouge treats to include in your Easter baskets for a fun, Louisiana twist on this holiday tradition.

Tredici Bakery’s bunny macarons

Hop to Tredici Bakery at 5078 Capitol Heights Ave. for these festive macarons.

Gourmet Girls’ hand-painted cookies

Pick up an Easter cookie set from Gourmet Girls at 1660 Lobdell Ave. It comes with two egg, butterfly or bunny hand-painted cookies wrapped in a basket-ready bunny bag.

Brew Ha-Ha’s Easter-themed treats

Brew Ha-Ha! at 711 Jefferson Highway is serving up perfect bite-sized treats Easter-themed puff pops, cake balls and more.

Ambrosia Bakery’s assortment of Easter treats

The Ambrosia Bakery & Deli at 8546 Siegen Lane meets all your Easter needs with its springtime cakes, cookies and petit fours. Wrap up an Easter egg petit four or a decorated cookie to put in your baskets.

Cupcake Allie’s pastel-hued cupcakes

Cupcake Allie at 5251 Nicholson Drive has cupcakes on cupcakes to fill your baskets. Forgo the overdone Peeps marshmallow candies for these Peeps-inspired cupcakes instead, or add a vanilla cupcake topped with robin’s egg malt balls.