All the Baton Rouge gelati, shaved ice, snoballs and more to help you cool off

When the sun is out and shining bright, La Divina Italian Cafe stocks more than 30 different flavors of its gelato each day.

The silkier, egg-free alternative to ice cream hails from Italy, but you can savor a cup here in Baton Rouge thanks to Lance and Mary LeBlanc’s cafe.

The restaurant develops its own recipes and out-of-this-world flavors like bourbon pecan, Tahitian vanilla, cappuccino and more. Lance says his team is constantly dreaming up new flavors influenced by regional and seasonal ingredients.

While the flavors rotate, expect summer classics this season like strawberry and roasted coconut almond.

And if gelato isn’t your thing, La Divina also produces sorbets in fruity flavors like mango, lemon and blood orange.

Read on for the full story from 225‘s May issue, along with a roundup of desserts around Baton Rouge that definitely aren’t your average frozen treats.