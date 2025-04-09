Baton Rouge food news roundup: Michelin Guide, juice and smoothie concepts, new barbecue and more

Michelin Guide comes to Louisiana

Louisiana’s unique food will be spotlighted by the Michelin Guide as a part of its first regional guide in North America.

Various Louisiana restaurants are expected to be featured in the Michelin Guide American South and are currently working to earn a coveted Michelin star (or stars), which designate a restaurant’s “high excellence,” according to the Louisiana Department of Tourism. The regional guide will look outside major metro areas and consider the state’s authentic food culture. Selected restaurants will be announced later this year.

Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee will also participate in the Michelin Guide American South.

A new wellness bar comes to Mid City

Terrez Collins, owner of Trap Haus, is opening a third location on Government Street featuring cold pressed juices, plant-based foods, smoothies and produce.

Trap Haus will offer a build-your-own smoothie and smoothie bowl bar, where customers can add toppings to their choice of smoothie bases. The new location will also feature a grocery store selling fresh produce that will accept SNAP benefits to expand healthy food access for locals in food deserts.

Trap Haus will open May 17 at 1300 Government St. Read the full story from Daily Report.

Juice company to open first brick-and-mortar

Cold-pressed juice business Herb ‘N’ Bros is set to open its first storefront, Juice Maid, this month.

Juice Maid will sell grab-and-go juices, mineral moss gel and herbs, and it also plans to host events like yoga classes and art exhibits.

Juice Maid is set to open mid-April at 7580 Corporate Blvd., Suite 200, across from Whole Foods. Read the full story from Daily Report.

More bites

• Duvic’s Martini Bar in the Perkins Road Overpass District has sold. Read more here.

• Barbecue restaurant Salt Pepper Oak is expected to open in Baton Rouge later this month. Owners Vincent and Anna Hunt are relocating the restaurant from Diamondhead, Mississippi. Read more here.

• The team behind New Orleans-based Vals is making headway on its first Baton Rouge location. The Perkins Road property that once housed Rock Paper Taco was recently purchased for $1.5 million by Salt Water Development LLC, represented by Matthew Kohnke, a co-owner of Vals. Kohnke announced earlier this year that he and his team plan to open the Mexican concept in the space. Read more here.

• The Crowne Plaza Hotel has been purchased by a Florida-based company for an estimated $18 million. Potential future changes are unclear. Read more here.

• Chefs from Baton Rouge General achieved a three-peat at Taste of Mid-City last month, going up against restaurants like Barracuda Taco Stand, JED’s Local and Elsie’s Plate & Pie. The team won for its Cajun Smoky Charbroiled Crawfish Feast.

