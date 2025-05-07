Baton Rouge food news roundup: Main Street Market, 7 Brew, Guy Fieri and Livvy Dunne

Main Street Market booths delayed, seeking vendors

The reopening of the Main Street Market’s restaurant pods has been delayed due to additional exterior and interior repairs, BREADA reports. In the meantime, the nonprofit is seeking applications from vendors to fill the remaining booths inside.

Concepts that align with BREADA’s mission of supporting local food systems and using Red Stick Farmers Market produce and products are preferred. Interested parties can contact Scott Higgins at [email protected].

Main Street Market, an urban food hall at Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge, was renovated to improve the flow and offer flexible spaces for incoming vendors. Read more about Main Street Market’s renovations here.

Livvy Dunne’s latest partnerships

LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne has announced a new Accelerator Active Energy flavor through her longtime partnership with the energy drink company. The new cotton candy flavor is inspired by her favorite childhood sweet.

Her new signature drink, packaged in a custom can, can be found at Rouses Markets across Louisiana and on Amazon.

Accelerator Active Energy has been one of Dunne’s various brand partnerships throughout her college athletic career. She also recently worked with Baton Rouge-born Raising Cane’s on graduation- and summer-themed campaigns.

Night Market BTR continues to grow

Night Market BTR returns for its third year this Saturday, May 10, and with it comes growth in the number of vendors and attendees.

Last year Night Market BTR hosted 32 vendors. It expects to host 55 this year, 33 of which will be new to the market. Festival organizers see this as an economic development opportunity and a way to help new businesses test out the waters, as some previous Night Market vendors have gone on to open brick-and-mortar storefronts. The event is expected to bring in 12,000 attendees.

Night Market BTR will take place in front of the Louisiana State Capitol on May 10 from 3-9 p.m. Read more about Night Market’s impact from Daily Report, and purchase tickets here.

More bites

• Cou-Yon’s in Port Allen will be the next local restaurant to be featured on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The episode will premiere on the Food Network this Friday, May 9, at 8 p.m. CST. Read more about Fieri’s visit to Baton Rouge here.

• Burgersmith on Siegen Lane is set to close at the end of the month once the location’s lease expires. The local chain’s owners hope to reinvest in the remaining locations for improvements. Learn more about Burgersmith’s plans for the future here.

• British TikTokers, Josh and Jase, have made a name for themselves traveling through America and documenting their experiences. They are currently making their way through Louisiana and will be heading to Baton Rouge. Keep up with their trip through the Capital Region on their profile.

• 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee is opening a second Baton Rouge drive-thru location on Creek Centre Drive in the Arlington Shopping Center on May 12.

• In case you missed it: More than 15 restaurants in the Capital Region are hosting Mother’s Day brunches. The lineup features restaurants like Brasserie Byronz, The Gregory and Houmas House. Check out the full list here.

Send us food news tips

Send food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series—to [email protected].