Baton Rouge food news roundup: Crawfish prices, cocktail trail and more

Galvez Rum hits Louisiana shelves

Jackson, Louisiana-based Galvez Rum is now available in stores across the state.

Galvez Silver, an 84-proof white rum, and Galvez Victory Blend, a Cuban-style dark rum, are among the first to hit the shelves.

The premium craft rum is now available at Oak Point Fresh Markets in Baton Rouge, Total Wine & More in Metairie and Acquistapace’s Covington Supermarket. It is also available for tasting in the Galvez Tasting Room and Gardens in downtown Jackson and during the Galvez Rum Festival this Satuday, April 26.

Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail returns

Get a taste of Ascension Parish this summer through the return of the popular Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail. Started in 2022, the cocktail trail was created to attract new patrons to local restaurants and businesses in the parish. Since its creation, the trail has tripled its number of stops.

Nineteen participating restaurants will have a special Sweet Spot Cocktail for purchase from May 1 to July 31. To participate, patrons are asked to pick up a Cocktail Trail Passport at participating restaurants, the Ascension Parish Visitor Center or online.

If participants purchase at least eight cocktails over the summer, they can return their passports to the visitor center by July 31 to be entered in a grand prize drawing. Find more information on participating restaurants and the trail here.

Crawfish on the comeback

Last year marked a year of expensive crawfish and struggling sales, but the industry is expected to make a comeback in 2025.

After a historically dry 2024 season, farms were unable to produce crawfish at the usual industry capacity, leading to prices as high as $19 per pound, according to Eater. But despite the historic February snowfall, the 2025 season is looking up thanks to typical rain patterns seen this year.

Experts seem optimistic, Eater reports, and say crawfish prices this year have returned to their usual levels and may continue to drop as the season progresses. Read more here.

More bites

• Smalls Sliders is looking to the future with new CEO Charles Watson, former CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, at the helm. In his new position, Watson is looking to strengthen the franchise. Read more here.

• Eloise Market and Cakery is on the move after outgrowing its original location on Lee Drive. Eloise’s announced it will close at the end of August and reopen in its new location on Perkins Road Sept. 1.

• Southern Chicks Cafe & Daiquiris is expanding to Baton Rouge, bringing its fried chicken, dessert and daiquiris to a spot on Florida Boulevard, which formerly housed Opie’s. An opening date for the new location has not been set, but a sign outside the building says a grand opening will be held soon. Read more here.

