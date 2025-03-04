This New Roads restaurant is expanding into Baton Rouge

A New Roads-based fast-casual franchise known for its fried chicken, desserts and daiquiris will soon open its first Baton Rouge location.

Southern Chicks Cafe & Daquiris is opening a location in the former Opie’s Restaurant building on Florida Boulevard across from the Bon Carré office park, according to signs outside the building.

JB Eatery LLC purchased the property from All Star Properties LLC late last year for $735,000.

All Star Catering owner Brian Medlin opened Opie’s in April 2023. The restaurant closed roughly a year later. The property was also once home to La Boilers.

Business filings list Brandon Olijanah and Jeremy Washington-Scott as managers of JB Eatery.

The duo owns the location as franchise partners. Angel Ewing owns Southern Chicks.

Ewing was unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s publication deadline.

