Baton Rouge desserts that hit the sweet spot for Valentine’s Day

“We saw the dessert bar as a place for kids to maybe come hang out while adults are at the table,” says Stephen Hightower, managing partner of City Group Hospitality, which opened Spoke & Hub last February. “It’s a place where you can get a slice of one of the daily pies or cake specials or have something like our ice cream nachos.”

Those nachos’ star ingredient is Spoke & Hub’s housemade vanilla soft serve ice cream, which is plopped atop waffle cone crisps and gilded with Oreo crumbles, hot fudge and cherries. It’s an interactive experience set to deliver both smiles and sticky fingers.

The menu also includes shakes and floats, feel-good throwbacks made with everything from root beer and pie to cake pieces and even real beer. Diners can order them embellished with an original syrup developed for the restaurant’s uber cool Brakes Bar, located just outside. spokeandhubbr.com

Other sweets we love for valentine’s day

Sweet Society’s Strawberry Croissant

Fresh strawberry- and custard-filled croissants, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Find it on Facebook.

Bonjour Baton Rouge’s Chocolate-dipped strawberries

Fresh berries dipped in delectable chocolate. Find it on Instagram

Maison Lacour’s The Clam

House-made puff pastry in the shape of a clam, filled with vanilla ice cream, raspberries and raspberry sauce. maisonlacour.com

DiGiulio Brothers’ Red Velvet Cake

A classic cake with fluffy cream cheese frosting made by

local baker, Nannette Mayhall. digiuliobros.com

SoLou’s Tabletop S’mores

Heat and eat over a tiny flame at your table—perfect for sharing. eatsolou.com

This article was originally published in the February 2023 issue of 225 magazine.