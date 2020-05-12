We’re just a few days away from the Phase 1 partial reopening of restaurants in Baton Rouge, when many businesses will be allowed to operate at 25% occupancy. Until then, though, many Capital City restaurants are still serving their popular meals for delivery and takeout.

And many of them are also opening up their patios for guests—which is perfect for these next few days of mild, sunny weather before thunderstorms are expected to kick in this weekend.

Baton Rouge restaurants have begun advertising their patio space on social media, and we’ve updated our master list of restaurants open for takeout and delivery to include information on which ones are opening up that coveted outdoor space as well.

Check out some options we’ve been eyeing below, and click here for the full list. As always, let us know if your favorite restaurant should be added to the list!

Have a marg and to-go tacos on Caliente’s patio

There really is no better way to enjoy this nice weather than with a margarita and some chips and salsa. Fortunately, Caliente Mexican Craving on Lee Drive has opened its patio with appropriately spaced-out dining tables.

Have a classy lunch on Beausoleil’s patio

While the menu changes daily, you can’t go wrong with one of Beausoleil’s takes on gussied up Southern fare. And if this restaurant on Jefferson Highway is still serving watermelon margaritas, that might hit the spot, too.

Patio is open! Come enjoy lunch with a watermelon margarita and chicken sandwich. Posted by Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Make it a romantic Italian dinner at home with Pinetta’s

We can’t wait to hang out in Pinetta’s cozy space on Perkins Road soon, but until then, we’ll dine on the lasagna, the Involtini and anything else with that delicious red sauce on top.

Get your pho on at Pho Cafe’s patio

There’s nothing like a comforting bowl of pho. But if that’s too hot for your right now, the vermicelli at Pho Cafe on Sherwood Boulevard is a favorite. Maybe with a side of spring rolls?