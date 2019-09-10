September marks a transition to a brand-new style season. And while we’re updating our wardrobes with trendy kicks, prints and accessories for fall, why not find some inspiration in our sweets? We’ve spotted several bakeries around Baton Rouge whipping up fashion-forward creations. Whether you’re looking for a couture cupcake or a classic cookie, there’s a spot in the Capital City willing to execute your vision in a custom design.

Read on for the full story, which ran in the September 2019 issue of 225.