Baton Rouge started opening its bars again last Friday, under Phase Two of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the state.

This current phase allows bars without food permits to open their doors, but they may only welcome up to 25% capacity at a time with required seating. Most of the bars that reopened for the first time this past weekend have been closed since mid March.

Bars with food permits (which were able to open under Phase One) have been able to move to 50% capacity.

Read on for our list of bars that have started reopening. We are updating it constantly, so if we’ve missed a business, email us at [email protected] so we can add them to the list.