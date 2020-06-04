Baton Rouge can drink up starting Friday. That’s when more bars will reopen under Phase Two of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the state.
The next phase allows bars without food permits to open their doors, but they may only welcome up to 25% capacity at a time with required seating. Most of the bars reopening for the first time have been closed since mid March.
Bars with food permits (which were able to open under Phase One) will be able to move to 50% capacity.
Did we miss a bar? Email us at [email protected] so we can add them to the list.
BARS REOPENING FOR PHASE TWO
Bald Eagle Pub
140 Main St.
City Bar
333 Third St.
Death Valley Daiquiris
5201 Nicholson Drive, Suite F
Fred’s in Tigerland
1184 Bob Pettit Blvd.
George’s Place
860 St. Louis St.
Happy’s Downtown
136 Third St.
JL’s Place
1115 Bob Pettit Blvd.
Lemoine’s Mid-City Daiquiri
5170 Government St.
Mike’s in Tigerland
1125 Bob Pettit Blvd.
Reggie’s Bar
1176 Bob Pettit Blvd.
The Radio Bar
3079 Government St.
The River Room
222 Laurel St.
Spanky’s – Burbank
411 Ben Hur Road, Suite C
Splash Nightclub
2183 Highland Road
The Station
4608 Bennington Ave.
The House in Tigerland
1003 Bob Pettit Blvd.
BARS THAT REOPENED DURING PHASE ONE
Bengal Tap Room
421 Third St.
Blend Wine Bar
304 Laurel St., #1b
Bottle & Tap
11445 Coursey Blvd., Suite A
Brickyard South
174 South Blvd.
The Bulldog
4385 Perkins Road
Duvic’s
2854 Kalurah St.
IceHouse Tap Room
14111 Airline Highway, #127
Ivar’s
2954 Perkins Road
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government St.
MID TAP
660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Road
The Revelry
3347 Highland Road
Sugarfield Spirits
481 W. Eastbank St.
Tin Roof Brewing Co.
1624 Wyoming St.
Uncle Earl’s
3753 Perkins Road, Suite 3
