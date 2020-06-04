Baton Rouge can drink up starting Friday. That’s when more bars will reopen under Phase Two of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the state.

The next phase allows bars without food permits to open their doors, but they may only welcome up to 25% capacity at a time with required seating. Most of the bars reopening for the first time have been closed since mid March.

Bars with food permits (which were able to open under Phase One) will be able to move to 50% capacity.

Did we miss a bar? Email us at [email protected] so we can add them to the list.

BARS REOPENING FOR PHASE TWO

140 Main St.

333 Third St.

5201 Nicholson Drive, Suite F

1184 Bob Pettit Blvd.

860 St. Louis St.

136 Third St.

1115 Bob Pettit Blvd.

5170 Government St.

1125 Bob Pettit Blvd.

1176 Bob Pettit Blvd.

3079 Government St.

222 Laurel St.

411 Ben Hur Road, Suite C

2183 Highland Road

4608 Bennington Ave.

1003 Bob Pettit Blvd.

BARS THAT REOPENED DURING PHASE ONE

421 Third St.

304 Laurel St., #1b

11445 Coursey Blvd., Suite A

174 South Blvd.

4385 Perkins Road

2854 Kalurah St.

14111 Airline Highway, #127

2954 Perkins Road

3808 Government St.

660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D

2904 Perkins Road

3347 Highland Road

481 W. Eastbank St.

1624 Wyoming St.

3753 Perkins Road, Suite 3