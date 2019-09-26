Shepherd's pie and fish and chips at The Londoner, now called That Pub on Sherwood. File photo by Collin Richie

A Baton Rouge staple for soccer matches and British feel isn’t going away, but it is getting a new name. The Londoner on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard is now being called That Pub on Sherwood—at least temporarily, WAFB-TV reports.

“We just needed a place marker for the time being until we figure out what we’re going to do,” said general manager, Billy Scott.

In a Facebook post, the pub said it must change its name after a restaurant group in Addison, Texas, with the same name and logo filed a trademark for the name The Londoner, and recently told the restaurant in Baton Rouge it needed to change its name. The pub’s Facebook page was deleted overnight and Scott says Facebook is vital for a restaurant and they needed to make a page with a new name. The pub has been in Baton Rouge for nine years, and Scott says they had a handshake agreement with The Londoner operators in Texas about the use of the name.

The restaurant isn’t going anywhere and it’s not closing, according to Scott. The signs for The Londoner haven’t been taken down, but they’re still searching for a name that isn’t already trademarked.

But the restaurant isn’t looking at it as a bad thing. Scott says it will give them an opportunity to try out some new things and perhaps expand past the British theme they currently use. Read the full story.

This story was originally published in Daily Report. Read it here.