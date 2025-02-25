The ballot is open: Cast votes for this year’s Best of 225 Awards starting today

Happy 225 Day! Celebrate why you love the Capital Region by backing all your local favorites in the 20th annual Best of 225 Awards. The ballot officially drops today, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Vote here.

Your write-in submissions from December and January determined the nominees in 70-plus categories, including Best New Restaurant, Best Cottage Bakery, Best Brunch, Best Social Media Influencer and so much more. Read our frequently asked questions to find out more about how the process works.

The ballot will remain open until April 8, which means you have six weeks to support Capital City people and businesses. And if you’re a 2025 nominee, congratulations! Spread the word by downloading our official nominee graphics.

