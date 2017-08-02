August is one of our hottest and wettest months in south Louisiana. It’s not the ideal time of year to hang around outside. So we decided to take things back into the kitchen for some fun, hands-on, indoor entertaining.

This delightful meal uses fresh local ingredients and homemade pasta, because there is nothing more decadent and satisfying than a bowl of freshly made pasta or homemade ravioli.

The fresh pasta recipe takes just a few minutes to assemble, and the result is well worth the effort. If you can recruit a couple of friends to help roll out the pasta and fill the raviolis, the whole process takes less than an hour.

Read on for the full recipes in our “Dining In” feature.