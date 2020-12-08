As we find ourselves in the midst of the holidays, family budgets are tight and celebrating may look a little different this year. But it’s more important than ever to show loved ones how much we care.

With that in mind, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on fun gifts of foods that can be made without breaking the bank. You can utilize ingredients you may even have growing in your own backyard—those little gems you may have overlooked, like Meyer lemons, satsumas and pecans. These gifts using locally sourced ingredients are the perfect way to celebrate the good that 2020 has brought … and to send the year on its way.

First up in Tracey’s batch of recipes is Homemade Limoncello.

This lemon-flavored liqueur is mainly produced in southern Italy. Its bright yellow hue and sweet lemon flavor is enjoyed all over the world. Limoncello is also quite easy to make at home. Tracey usually has Meyer lemons growing in the yard and likes their mild floral flavor. If using store-bought lemons, opt for organic or ones that don’t have a thick white pith. A good vodka is important.

The hardest part of the process is waiting the week or so it takes for the lemon to infuse. Once the wait is over, mix the infused vodka with a little simple syrup and pour it into festive bottles for gifting. Serve neat and chilled in cordial glasses, or try it in a cocktail.

Read on for the Limoncello recipe and three other homemade gift ideas, which were featured in the December 2020 issue of 225.