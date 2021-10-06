Anatomy of a Dish: How Little Village makes its insanely popular Village Bread

“It’s unusual if someone doesn’t order Village Bread,” says operations manager Hugh Freeze. “I’d say 95% of tables.”

Its history dates to 2001, when Little Village owner Wayne Stabiler launched the eatery as a reboot to the storied Baton Rouge Italian restaurant, The Village, which closed in 1999. Here’s more about this classic-in-the-making.

Secret recipe

The restaurant’s proprietary recipe for the twisted Italian bread is made by an offsite partner bakery, which sends the loaves to the Little Village partially baked.

It’s a texture thing

Each loaf is baked until the surface is just crisp. While hot, it’s painted with olive oil, and showered in fresh, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, cracked black pepper and chopped French parsley.

Variety is the spice of life

Village Bread purists like to savor each morsel in its simplest form. Those who prefer to gild the lily dip their bites in olive and garlic tapenade, add a schmear of nutty roasted garlic, or use the bread to sop up sweet-tangy red gravy.

Go halfsies

The 17-inch loaf demands an investment of stomach space, but half-loaves are available for smaller tables and appetites.

Take-and-bake

The restaurant also sells par-baked, take-and-bake bread with toppings for diners who want to replicate the experience at home.

This article was originally published in the October 2021 issue of 225 magazine.