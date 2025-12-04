A look at new sweets spots in the Capital Region

Satisfy your sweet tooth at these bakeries and sweet shops that opened in the Baton Rouge area between November 2024 and October 2025. Read about other openings in the cover story of 225‘s December 2025 issue.

Sucré

5720 Corporate Blvd., Ste. D

Opened November 2024

The elegant New Orleans bakery brought its French pastries to the Capital City, including a pleasing palette of macarons and Danish pastry-style king cakes. shopsucre.com

Crafted Nibbles

4631 Perkins Rd.

Opened December 2024

Pick and choose cheese, charcuterie, fruit and festive accoutrements for takeaway party trays and personal snacks. craftednibblesbr.com

Cheesecake Lab

7970 Jefferson Hwy., Ste. B

Opened September 2025

Grab single serving Southern-style cheesecakes in eight different flavors with a choice of toppings at this concept created by the former owner of historic Campbell’s Bakery in Jackson, Mississippi. cheesecakelab.com

La Tropicana Paletas & Ice Cream

15913 Old Hammond Hwy., Ste. F

Opened May 2025

Paletas and brightly hued ice cream enhanced by fresh fruit, hot fudge, Tajin and more set the tone at this viral paleteria. @la_tropicana_225

Alexa’s Dulceria & Market

5201 Nicholson Dr., Ste. F

Opened February 2025

Homemade tres leches, Biscoff and Nutella cheesecakes, flan, conchas and gooey cookies create a haven for sweets lovers at the Venezuelan-influenced Alexa’s. alexasdulceria.com

Cookies by Freddie

Perkins Road & Acadian Thruway

Opened June 2025

Baton Rouge’s first cookie truck launched this summer, selling signature cookies like praline and lemon white chocolate in the Perkins Acadian parking lot and at regional events. @cookiesbyfreddie

Creperesso

14601 Airline Hwy., Ste. 105, Gonzales

Opened June 2025

Next-level crepes and waffles sport endless sweet toppings at this Ascension Parish desert shop, also serving a range of espresso drinks. creperesso.com

House of Deaux

Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Opened August 2025

The scratch-made cinnamon rolls don’t stop at cinnamon. They’re bedazzled with Oreos, fudge drizzle, Dubai chocolate and lots more. Order loaded teas, too. @house_of_deaux

This article was originally published in the December 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.