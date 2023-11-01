A great non-dairy alternative to heavy cream, cashew cream has a similarly mild flavor and rich texture to its milk-based counterpart. Like heavy cream, cashew cream is also a high-calorie high-fat food, but it is a more complete source of nutrition, pulling its fat and calories from protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats—unlike heavy cream, where all of the calories come from pure fat. Cashew cream is very easy to make at home using just a few simple ingredients, and it can be added into pretty much any recipe in place of heavy cream. It works well in pasta, soups, potatoes and casseroles. It can be used in sweet dishes as well, and when diluted in a little water and strained, it is great in coffee or cereal in place of coffee creamer and milk.