Halo halo, Japanese cheesecake, onigiri: Globally influenced dishes to try around Baton Rouge

Savor authentic Filipino fare at this stationary food truck, and don’t forget dessert. The halo halo is a blissful shaved ice treat layered with fruit, tapioca, jellies and topped with Filipino ice cream.
In its newest iteration on Essen Lane, Sweet Society now features a custom taiyaki you can only find in Baton Rouge. Instead of the traditional fish shape, the cookie pocket is molded like a tiger paw. Order with Japanese ice cream or stuffed with fillings like red bean, Nutella or custard.
Umami’s new bone marrow pho brunch special shows the velvety magic of meat close to the bone. Extracted morsels combine beautifully with the pho’s hypnotic broth. Here, the steamy Vietnamese staple is served in a Japanese restaurant and accompanied by a Chinese doughnut. How’s that for globetrotting?
A national dish of Cambodia, this delectable curry features fish gently poached in lemongrass-infused coconut milk. The fact that it’s served in a doughnut shop with a Thai lunch menu is reason enough to check it out.
Peru’s diverse cuisine is one of the world’s most interesting, often melding indigenous ingredients with the country’s many immigrant communities. Try Brasas Peru’s lomo saltado, a savory beef stir-fry served with rice and French fries.
Experience light, airy Japanese cheesecakes in flavors like ube, pandan, matcha, Fruity Pebbles, coffee, miso or strawberry. Order by DM, or sample slices at Umami Japanese Bistro, Teatery Tea & Tapioca and Bao Asian Market & Deli.
Fans of this year-old pop-up can’t get enough of its handheld Japanese rice balls. Known as onigiri, they’re served in a variety of flavors, such as mouthwatering sweet-savory caramelized beef or snowkrab.
This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.