8 local vegan dishes to try for Veganuary (and beyond)

For a sweet treat, order A La Mode Doctrine with a key lime sugar cookie and a scoop of coconut chia seed ice cream.

Cauliflower wrap at MJ’s Cafe

Looking for something tasty, filling and healthy? Look no further. This cauliflower wrap at MJ’s Cafe comes with cauliflower and chickpeas tossed in buffalo sauce, avocado, bean sprouts, pickled red onions and vegan ranch in a warm pita. Each wrap is served with a side of salad or a small soup.

Pizza at Lit Pizza

Yes, you can still have pizza as a vegan. At least you can at Lit Pizza. Create your own vegan pizza using Daiya dairy-free cheese and a handful of veggie toppings like roasted red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, roasted garlic and jalapenos.

Burger and fries at Vegan Friendly Foods

There’s nothing like a juicy burger and hot, fresh fries. At this vegan soul food spot, customers can order the Backsliding vegan burger, which comes with a plant-based patty, nut cheese, coconut bacon, sauteed onions and sliced avocado on a freshly baked bun. Side entrees include mashed potatoes, yams, fries, collard greens or vegetable medley.

Veggie wraps at Southern Cofe

Grab lunch to-go at this coffee shop that now also has a podcast recording studio. Veggie wraps are made fresh and in-house with ingredients like corn, black beans, lettuce and cabbage. Feeling thirsty? Order a fresh-pressed fruit or veggie juice with your wrap.

Criollo at Cocha

Take your tastebuds on a joy ride with this Spanish dish at Cocha. Vegan customers who order Criollo can ask to swap the braised pork with jackfruit and ditch the cheese. The dish is topped with peppers, onions, coconut rice, black beans, plantains and arepas with cheese.

Salad at Fresh Junkie

Don’t feel like cooking and just want something quick and fresh? This salad spot is your place. From sensation salads to Mediterranean versions, the options are endless. The Brickhouse salad comes with romaine, mixed greens, grilled asparagus, edamame, red bell peppers, carrot sticks, grape tomatoes, Parmesan and Brickhouse dressing, but vegan eaters can request no cheese.

Pad thai at ThaiHey ThaiFood

Thai food lovers, you’re in luck. At ThaiHey ThaiFood, vegan customers can still eat their favorite Thai dishes like pad thai. The vegan pad thai is made with stir-fried noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts and cashews.