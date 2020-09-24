It’s officially fall, y’all. And you know what that means: pumpkin spice latte season. This year, local cafes and tea shops are pulling out all the stops. Say goodbye to basic PSLs, and say hello to pumpkin milkshakes, maple lattes and brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg drinks. Whether you need a warm, cozy, pick-me-up or a cold, sweet, refreshing drink, there’s a seasonal beverage for you. Here are eight drinks to try this autumn at local cafes and tea shops.

Pumpkin butternut spice cappuccino from Cedar House Roasting Co.

Keep it classy with this not-too-sweet pumpkin favorite. The hot drink is made with espresso, milk and pumpkin butternut spice simple syrup.

Maple latte from Cedar House Roasting Co.

Pumpkin gets a lot of attention this season, but there are other flavors to love during the fall. This maple latte is a happy reminder of that. This latte takes your senses back to the days of eating pancakes covered in maple syrup as a kid.

Pumpkin spice dirty chai from Brew Ha-Ha

Chai tea lovers: This one’s for you. Step up your normal chai tea order with some seasonal spice. This drink is made with chai tea, espresso and pumpkin spice syrup. To get even more in the fall spirit, order your drink with a side of pumpkin spice cake balls or a pumpkin muffin.

Frozen pumpkin spice latte from Brew Ha-Ha

It’s not cold in Louisiana yet. Shake things up with a frozen pumpkin spice latte topped with whipped cream.

Brown sugar cinnamon nutmeg latte from Brew Ha-Ha

What is more fall-flavored than warm milk, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg? This sweet and smooth drink is the perfect pairing for a snug day indoors while watching the leaves change colors.

Pumpkin espresso milkshake from City Roots

This drool-worthy milkshake is like having dessert for breakfast. To make this frozen fall espresso drink even spicier, ask for a pumpkin spice chai espresso milkshake.

Pumpkin de Crema from City Roots

You deserve a treat. This cold, sweet and creamy beverage is heaven in a cup. It is made with cold brew, a hint of pumpkin sauce and topped with pumpkin sweet cream and cinnamon. This is what dreams are made of.

Pumpkin spice herbal tea from Red Stick Spice Co.

You may have tried pumpkin spice lattes, but what about pumpkin spice herbal tea? At Red Stick Spice Co., customers can order pumpkin spice tea by the bag or tin. The tea is made from black tea, cinnamon, clove, ginger and essence of pumpkin.