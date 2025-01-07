7 unconventional king cakes to try around the Capital Region, plus other Mardi Gras-inspired sweets

With king cake season officially here, it’s important to scope out the best plan of action to get your hands on your tried-and-true options. But businesses around Baton Rouge have so much more to offer than your traditional Carnival cakes.

From savory to sushi king cakes, here are some of the more unconventional versions of the dessert to try during Mardi Gras in the Capital Region, plus riffs on the famous flavors from restaurants and sweets shops.

Unconventional king cakes

3075 Millerville Road

Indulge in savory king cake as either a side item, main course or even dessert. This king cake is sweet, spicy and savory, made with a slightly sugary dough and stuffed with pork boudin. Order online here.

18143 Perkins Road, Suite D

7327 Jefferson Highway

Another savory option, this king cake features pastry dough stuffed with three pounds of City Pork’s housemade boudin that’s baked and topped with pepper jelly, City Pork bacon and cracklins, plus a squeaky pig.

City Pork’s Boudin King Cake is available through March 2. City Pork needs a 48-hour notice for orders. Secure one online here.

17732 Highland Road

Thee Heavenly Donut is offering sweet and salty fillings for Carnival, including the popular Cajun Boudin cake for those who want to venture out of their comfort zone. The savory cake must be ordered with 24 hours’ notice. Call 225-753-7711 to place your order.

Various locations

In partnership with local grocers, Ochsner Health is bringing back its Eat Fit King Cake for those looking to stick to their New Year’s resolutions throughout the season. This year, the health care system is also introducing new Eat Fit King Cake Cupcakes. The sweets are free of gluten, grains, dairy and sugar.

The cakes can be found at Alexander’s Highland Market at 18111 Highland Market Drive; Robért Fresh Market at 7355 Highland Road; Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge at 17000 Medical Center Drive; and Ochsner Medical Complex –The Grove at 10310 The Grove Blvd.

411 Ben Hur Road

Dive into a savory pizza pie for dinner and then follow it up with a sweet king cake calzone for dessert at Rotolo’s. The hand-rolled, buttery treat comes in two flavors: Original King Cake or Apple Pie Cream Cheese. Icing also comes on the side for dipping. Order here.

15013 Highway 44, Gonzales

Feel like you’re on a beach in the summer with this treat. Ralph’s Market offers a pina colada-flavored king cake among its plethora of king cake offerings. A few other uncommon fillings include pineapple, chantilly and brownie walnut cream cheese. Place your order here.

3043 Perkins Road, Suite A

Rock-N-Sake began taking orders for the Sushi King Cake this week for Mardi Gras festivities. This fresh fish version comes filled with snowkrab and cream cheese pressed with sushi rice as the dough. Toppings include tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail, smelt roe, eel sauce, spicy mayo and more. Call 225-615-7940 to place your order.

King cake-inspired treats

5621 Government St.

Have a sweet treat for breakfast, lunch or dessert with this king cake croissant that is both buttery and flakey and sugary sweet. Counterspace will also offer its traditional king cakes that are available to order here.

8200 Village Plaza Court

Customers have come to know and love the King Cake Bread Pudding at Byronz. The restaurant’s bread pudding, which rotates seasonally, is topped with white icing and a Mardi Gras-themed sugar. Reserve a table here.

711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2A

Have a bite-sized version of this familiar dessert to satisfy your sweet treat cravings. Pair it with any other cake ball flavor, coffee offering or even a smoothie. Call 225-923-1923 to place your order.

5720 Corporate Blvd., Suite D

In addition to traditional king cakes available in stores and for pre-order, Sucré will also be serving other Mardi Gras-inspired sweet treats from its new Baton Rouge location. Satisfy your cravings with king cake-flavored cupcakes, macarons and gelato. Pre-order king cakes here.