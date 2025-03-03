7 fresh picks to try from local organic operation Fullness Farm

Pea shoots

Sweet and nutty, these tender shoots are high in protein. Add them to salads or as a street taco garnish.

Arugula

The spicy green adds freshness and zip to the top of a pizza.

Carrots

The wide variety of colors appeal to kids.

Breakfast radishes

Mild in flavor, these make a tasty garnish or snack.

Microgreens

These tiny guys are packed with nutrients and make an elegant garnish for any dish.

Cherry tomatoes

Sample the sweetness of both red and Sungold varieties.

Lettuces

Each bag holds a yummy range of colors and textures.

This article was originally published in the March 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.