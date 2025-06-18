6 local food pop-ups serving global fare and other trendy bites

Food pop-ups are poppin’ in the Capital Region as of late. Armed with canopy tents, of-the-moment ingredients and makeshift kitchens, these brick-and-mortar-less businesses are winning over the hearts—and stomachs—of locals with trendy menu items worth hunting down.

Usually found outside of bars and breweries and at festivals or events, these businesses provide a limited run of niche dishes. They often serve the kinds of things you can’t find anywhere else: pesto-slathered BLTs, adobo chicken pizzas, authentic Laotian cuisine and other buzzy bites. Last December, we highlighted local mobile eateries new to the scene. Since then, even more have popped up or made their way onto our radars.

Pelican to Mars co-owner Lance Paddock has hosted plenty of pop-ups at his establishment. In fact, all of this year’s reader-nominated Best Local Pop-Up finalists frequent the bar, including Envie Smokehouse, It’s So Lao, Louisiana Sandwich Co., Oni, Smoke & Boil and Sushi Iku. Paddock describes working with these eateries as mutually beneficial. Patrons either come to the bar for a drink and then try out that day’s vendor, or pop-up loyalists venture out to eat and stay at the bar after their meals.

“Our business model from the beginning was that we would have a variety of food vendors who were there on a regular basis,” Paddock says. “We don’t have a full kitchen or anything of that nature. Nor did we really want to run a food program, so we wanted to establish a lineup of interesting food options.”

Now, the Government Street hot spot rotates around 10 vendors. But Paddock says that number can double on occasion for bigger community events like Hot Art Cool Nights and White Light Night. Paddock and his team study menu offerings and the pop-ups’ followings to determine if there’s a fit, and if so, the best day of the week to host each one. From there, Pelican to Mars’ social team makes both organic posts and ads to alert locals and regulars to the food lineups.

Paddock credits the popularity of these food vendors to their unique offerings and fairly affordable prices, which invite patrons to sample things they may have never tried before. Local businesses like Pelican to Mars and other spots in Mid City embracing these vendors have also helped boost this dining trend, he says.

Why are culinary entrepreneurs increasingly opting for this mobile model? Pop-ups work for a variety of reasons, Paddock says. While some may eventually open permanent eateries, he says others seem to enjoy the freedom of choosing when to work without having to cover costs like rent.

“At Pelican to Mars, at least, we just kind of built this really interesting community. And all these pop-ups are a huge part of it,” Paddock says. “They’re partners. They come in and they build our business. Helping them? I mean, they’ve helped us. They’ve been huge for us. … It goes beyond just the food, but helping create an atmosphere.”

Want to try out local food pop-ups?

Here are a few to taste around town. If we missed your favorite vendor, email us at [email protected]. We will continue to update this list.

Bowl on the Geaux

Asian fusion is on the menu when Bowl on the Geaux posts up at fests like Night Market BTR, Cap City Beer Fest and Hot Art Cool Nights. Or, catch it during the week at destinations like Pelican to Mars and Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

Boyo’s Black Magic Pizzas

Push over, pepperoni! This pizza biz is going for unconventional topping combos like roasted rainbow carrots, braised lamb shoulder and more at rotating locations like Cypress Coast Brewing Co., Pelican to Mars and The Radio Bar.

Envie Smokehouse

Don’t fear the meat sweats when Envie Smokehouse sets up shop. Usually found at Pelican to Mars or events like the Federales Festival, this vendor slings Texas-style barbecue staples like smoked brisket, pulled pork, pork ribs and more.

It’s So Lao

Try all things Laotian from a selection that includes salt and pepper tofu, sausage egg rolls, garlic beef over rice and more. Check out Pelican to Mars’ social media pages to see when this popular vendor will be hangin’.

Louisiana Sandwich Co.

Housed in a truck parked in front of Pelican to Mars, this mobile sandwich shop packs a punch. Its menu comprises classics with a twist—expect fried bologna sandwiches, boudin grilled cheeses, meatball sammies and more served up by “The Sandwich Man.”

Nutkin Coffee Co.

A new addition to the Red Stick Farmers Market’s Tuesday market is this coffee pop-up, stirring up chilled iced matcha lattes and nitro draft lattes.

Smoke & Boil

Known for its crawfish boils, Smoke & Boil also loves to play around with pop-up menus of anything but your average bar snacks. From punk vegan dishes to a summer-inspired lineup with crab rangoon grilled cheeses and smashburgers. Find Smoke & Boil at Cypress Brewing Co., Pelican to Mars and The Radio Bar.

Summers Culinary Concepts

Hot dog! This local cart serves up specialty franks and sandwiches. Check out its Instagram to see where it will be parked at next.

Other local pop-ups

• House Brew

• Mid City Bakery

• Mlem Mlem

• Oni

• Sushi Iku

• Yaya’s Blooms and Dough