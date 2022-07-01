5 ways to enjoy watermelon season

Louisiana is a watermelon-loving state, with fans seeking out locally grown melons when the season hits. From Sugartown to Washington Parish, there’s much debate on where the best Louisiana melons are grown.
But who’s quibbling? Nothing in the culinary world is as refreshing as a cold watermelon in the summer heat. All a watermelon needs is a little refrigeration, but it’s also an ingredient that’s easy to incorporate into summer dishes.
Here are five fresh ways to enjoy it this summer.
1. Finish with a little flaked salt to bring the sweet fruit to another level.
2. Cube and combine with tomatoes, feta, a light vinaigrette and fresh mint for a refreshing starter.
3. Shake watermelon puree with vodka or gin, and strain for a gently sweet martini.
4. Make fruit kabobs for the kids.
5. Grill it and serve with arugula and lime for a different summer salad.
This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.