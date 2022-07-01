5 ways to enjoy watermelon season

Louisiana is a watermelon-loving state, with fans seeking out locally grown melons when the season hits. From Sugartown to Washington Parish, there’s much debate on where the best Louisiana melons are grown.

But who’s quibbling? Nothing in the culinary world is as refreshing as a cold watermelon in the summer heat. All a watermelon needs is a little refrigeration, but it’s also an ingredient that’s easy to incorporate into summer dishes.

Here are five fresh ways to enjoy it this summer.