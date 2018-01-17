From cinnamon to chocolate to strawberry to coconut, by now bakeries in Louisiana have tried out nearly every sweet flavor of king cake imaginable. It’s hard to find flavors you haven’t tasted yet—unless you switch to the savory side of the spectrum. Here are five local savory king cakes to bring to your next party.

Boudin king cake from City Pork

The connoisseurs of meat also bake a praline bacon variety every year, but our pick is the boudin king cake, topped with bacon, a pepper jelly glaze and a dusting of cracklins—and stuffed, of course, with City Pork boudin.

Southern Belle king cake from Calandro’s Supermarket

The Calandro’s bakery crafts some of the most creative king cakes in town, with more than 50 flavors ranging from boozy varieties to chocolate peanut butter cup. The Southern Belle is stuffed with cream cheese, maple and bacon, and then topped with maple and cream cheese.

A post shared by Tiger Deaux-nuts (@tigerdeauxnuts) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:52pm PST

Maple bacon king cake from Tiger Deaux-nuts

With handcrafted doughnut dough made fresh every day, king cake experts know that doughnut shops are some of the best spots for a great king cake. Tiger Deaux-nuts serves up a breakfast-themed variety stuffed with maple bacon, coated in a thick maple glaze and topped with a salty bacon crumble for that savory-sweet combo.

Cajun boudin king cake from Thee Heavenly Donut



Once again, the good ol’ doughnut shops deliver. Thee Heavenly Donut’s signature Cajun boudin king cake is made of doughnut dough stuffed with boudin and glazed with butter and Tabasco pepper jelly. The final touch: a little crispy bacon on top.

Crawfish etouffee king cake from Stinky’s Fish Camp

This creation from a newer addition to BR’s culinary scene takes a green onion- and black pepper-infused brioche and tops it with house-made crawfish etouffee, more crawfish tails and andouille croutons made from Stinky’s own andouille sausage.